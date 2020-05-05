Hospital staff cheers COVID-19 patient as he goes home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man is back home after spending more than 3 weeks in the intensive care unit at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, fighting COVID-19 and fighting to stay off a ventilator.
There were cheers and applause Monday as 73 year old Joe Smith left SMC to go home.
"I had no idea every hall way was lined with people. It was a tear jerker and I just couldn't thank them enough for their professionalism and how pleasant they were to work with," said Smith.
With his sense of humor, it's hard to tell Smith just spent 3 weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19. He says he found out he tested positive for the virus on April 11 and, by April 14, couldn't cope with his symptoms at home.
"I mean, I have been sick over 73 years, but nothing like this. If people think this is a joke, they are completely wrong. It just kept getting worse. I had fever anywhere from 101 to 102. I had no taste," he said.
The nurses who took care of Smith say are glad he fought hard against the virus.
"It is definitely rewarding and it kind of reinforces why we want to do this profession in the first place," said
Tim Lehman, ICU registered nurse.
"He's a strong soul. I think we were all kind of his cheerleaders, but he is a very ambitious, compliant patient to begin with and that can really make or break their outcomes. Mr. Smith had what it took," said Monica Walldroff, ICU registered nurse.
Walldroff and Lehman cared for Smith in the intensive care unit at Samaritan where Smith says he did not want to be put on a ventilator.
"Before I got sick, all the stuff I heard on TV, I did not want a tube down my throat because statistic wise a lot of people didn't make it from that and I didn't want to be in that situation," said Smith.
Instead he was put on a different machine to assist with breathing. And with the help of physical and respiratory therapy, eventually it was time to go home.
Smith is still recovering, but he’s with his wife now and he says he’s trying to keep his routine as normal as possible.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.