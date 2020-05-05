It’s TikTok Tuesday in Norwood family’s home

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it’s Tuesday, it’s TikTok Tuesday in the Burke family home in Norwood.
TikTok is an app to do short-form music videos.
Tammy Burke is a school counselor at Massena Central's Madison Elementary School.
Her son, Nick, is a senior at Norwood-Norfolk, and her husband fills out the dancing trio.
Tammy says the videos (one of them is below this story) are meant to lift up people’s spirits during the pandemic.
"The feedback that we get from everyone are - these are great, do more TikTok, thank you for lifting me up, this is boosting my morale," said Tammy.
Nick says he’s making memories with his mom and dad by doing the TikTok videos during the quarantine.
