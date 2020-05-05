Mitchell Pedroza, 52, of Oxbow

OXBOW, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mitchell Pedroza, age 52, of Oxbow, passed away on May 4, 2020 under the care of his loving family and hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Mitchell was born on June 13, 1967 in Gouverneur to the late Noyce Allen and Martha J. (Klock) Pedroza. He attended both the Gouverneur and Indian River Central Schools.
Mitchell married Alice Smith on April 6, 2011 after being together for 27 ½ years. They have been happily together now for 35 years. Mr. Pedroza worked at various companies, including Northern Tier Contracting, as a brick mason for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, fishing, and camping.
His survivors include his wife, Alice Pedroza, daughters, Ericka and Timothy Farrell of LaFargeville, Abagail Pedroza of Oxbow, and his sister, Merry and Linden McIntosh of Hermon. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Makenzie, Natalie, and Parker, and his nieces and nephews.
Mitchell is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Michael Pedroza.
