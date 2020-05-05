No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s been little change in Lewis County’s numbers from Monday to Tuesday when it comes to COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases – 11 – has held steady for well over a week and as of Monday, all of them had recovered.
More than 20 people have been tested for the illness since Monday’s Public Health report, bringing the total to 370.
Of those, 348 have tested negative and 11 more are awaiting their results.
Eleven people are under precautionary quarantine
