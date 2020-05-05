No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County
Lewis County
May 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 10:40 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s been little change in Lewis County’s numbers from Monday to Tuesday when it comes to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases – 11 – has held steady for well over a week and as of Monday, all of them had recovered.

More than 20 people have been tested for the illness since Monday’s Public Health report, bringing the total to 370.

Of those, 348 have tested negative and 11 more are awaiting their results.

Eleven people are under precautionary quarantine

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.