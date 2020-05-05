President needs to be ‘reasonable’ to get more coronavirus stimulus money approved, Cuomo says

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - President Donald Trump “will have failed as a leader” is he doesn’t settle differences on new coronavirus stimulus legislation between Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House of Representatives.
At his daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that Trump will have to negotiate a compromise between Republicans who don’t want to give largely Democratic states money and Democrats from those states who don’t want to face their constituents if there is no money from the federal government.
“The president is looking at a scenario where he either is reasonable and bridges the gap or they will not pass legislation and he will have failed and this nation will suffer.”
The governor was responding to a recent interview in the New York Post in which the president said it would be unfair to Republicans to bail out the so-call Democratic “blue” states.
The governor said because of revenue losses due to the pandemic, states need federal money in order to fund schools, police, firefighters, and other essential services.
Cuomo renewed his call to Washington lawmakers to set partisan politics aside during the coronavirus crisis.
“If there’s ever a time to come together, it’s in the middle of a crisis and this is a crisis,” the governor said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.