Radiothon, benefit concert raise money for COVID-19 crisis fund

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The community did its part to help the United Way of Northern New York with its COVID-19 crisis fund on Tuesday.
A radiothon began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and was broadcast across all 8 Community Broadcasters' radio stations.
Money pledged goes toward the United Way Crisis Fund, which supports more than 70 local charities.
The goal was to raise money to purchase food, paper products, masks and other supplies for those who are having a hard time buying them during the pandemic.
"Local food pantries need help because they can't take the normal drop-offs of mac and cheese dinners and canned corn. So what were doing is a live, on-air, all-day broadcast on our community broadcast stations, and people are donating monetary funds, and it does make a big difference," said Johnny Spezzano, The Border 106.7 radio host.
There's another opportunity to give to the cause.
WPBS-TV will be airing a special Tuesday night featuring performances from local musicians.
Music Across the Border: A Benefit Concert for the United Way will be broadcast from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Listeners and viewers can pledge money during the broadcasts by phone or by going online.
