LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rebeka Merry Lynn Grau, 21, formerly of Lowville died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Rebeka was born on March 22, 1999 in Lowville the daughter of David Nelson Grau and Wendy S. Merry. She graduated from Jack J. Boak, Jr. Educational Center in Lowville. While in school she worked at Lewis County General Hospital in the kitchen. Rebeka also volunteered at Lewis County Humane Society. She loved animals and especially kittens and cats.
She is survived by her son, Titus Alexander Colabine; her mother, Wendy S. (Mark) Romeo; her father, David Grau; her sister, Chelsie Grau; and her brother, Joshua Grau; her step brother, Tyler Grau; her aunts, uncles and cousins; and her Crimi family.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Lark and Joyce Merry, and paternal grandparents, Nelson Grau and Ann Davis.
Memorials in Rebeka’s name may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. An on-line message of condolence and sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
