Rita M. Cesario, 85, formerly of Black River

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita M. Cesario, 85, formerly of 102 Stafford Dr., Black River, and a current resident at the Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on September 28, 1934, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Norbert and Catherine (Callahan) Horn, she graduated from Cathedral High School in Syracuse.
Rita married Vincent Cesario on July 17, 1954 at Holy Family Church. The couple resided in Watertown for two years before settling in Black River. Mr. Cesario worked at St. Regis Paper Co. from 1971 to 1990. He passed away on September 29, 1999. Rita worked at Key Bank for twenty years, retiring as an administrative assistant.
She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she was an active member of the choir and Alter & Rosary Society.
Among her survivors are her children, Vincent A. (Jolie) Cesario Jr., Black River, Paul J. (Lou) Cesario, Champion, David A. Cesario, Indian Harbour Beach, FL, Thomas J. (Jennifer) Cesario, Rochester, Catherine M. (Michael) Behling, Adams, her sister, Noreen Visone, Buffalo, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and beloved husband she is predeceased by a son Michael Cesario who passed away in 2000, her favorite cousin Patty Maher and best friend Betty Flynn.”
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. A funeral service will be held privately on Friday at the funeral home followed by burial in Black River Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Donations may be made to Black River Ambulance Squad or to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
