Sister Mary Patrick Murphy, 86, of Potsdam

Sister Mary Patrick taught at Holy Name School, AuSable Forks, Augustinian Academy, Carthage and Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown. She was principal of Augustinian High School, Carthage and Vice-Principal of Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown. She taught French at the high schools and at Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg. She was on the Diocesan Committee for Vocations and was the Sisters of St. Joseph Vocation Director. In 1980, Sister Mary Patrick was appointed Vice-President of Mater Dei College until she became secretary to the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal in 1990. In 2010, Sister Mary Patrick retired and lived at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown. Sister Mary Patrick celebrated 60 years of religious life in 2018.