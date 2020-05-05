Sister Mary Patrick Murphy, 86, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sister Mary Patrick Murphy died on May 4, 2020 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 86.
She was born on January 6, 1934 in Potsdam, NY, daughter of Paul Francis and Mildred Butler Murphy.
A graduate of Canton High School, Canton, NY, Sister Mary Patrick entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1957. She received the habit on June 24, 1958 and made Final Profession on August 28, 1963. She received her Bachelor’s Degree and Masters Degree with a concentration in French from the New York State University of Potsdam. She also did Post –Graduate work in Education Administration and Supervision from St. Lawrence University, Canton and SUNY Plattsburgh, NY.
Sister Mary Patrick taught at Holy Name School, AuSable Forks, Augustinian Academy, Carthage and Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown. She was principal of Augustinian High School, Carthage and Vice-Principal of Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown. She taught French at the high schools and at Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg. She was on the Diocesan Committee for Vocations and was the Sisters of St. Joseph Vocation Director. In 1980, Sister Mary Patrick was appointed Vice-President of Mater Dei College until she became secretary to the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal in 1990. In 2010, Sister Mary Patrick retired and lived at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown. Sister Mary Patrick celebrated 60 years of religious life in 2018.
Sister Mary Patrick served on many committees throughout her ministry in the Diocese of Ogdensburg. She served on the Diocesan Pastoral Council as secretary (1989-2009); Diocesan Council of Religious as its Treasurer and Vice-President (1995-2008); Mater Dei College Board of Trustees from 1992-1998; Mater Dei Foundation (2002-2011) and President of the Foundation from (2002-2005); Bishop’s Fund Committee (1981-1990 and 2003-2006). She also served on the Board of Directors of the Ogdensburg Community Players (1987-1988), the Tri-County Arts Council (1987-1990) and the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley (1992-1995).
Sister Mary Patrick loved to read the daily newspaper, to listen to music, travel, especially to Ireland, and spend time with friends. .
Sister Mary Patrick is survived by her brother Robert, Holland Patent, NY. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Francis.
Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Due to the Corona virus, there will be no waking hours at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse. The funeral liturgy will be held privately at the Motherhouse Chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
