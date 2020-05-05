St. Lawrence County sees 1 new case of COVID-19, Jefferson County 0

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 186.
Officials said 129 people have recovered from the illness.
Four people are currently hospitalized.
The coronavirus claimed 2 lives in the county.
To date, 2,361 people in St. Lawrence County have been tested for COVID-19.
Jefferson County had no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which means the total remains at 62.
One person is hospitalized and 55 have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, 1,687 people have been tested in the county, with 1,625 of the results coming back negative.
There are 28 people in precautionary quarantine, 30 in mandatory quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
