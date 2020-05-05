Teacher brings music lessons to students’ front yard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This is what a music lesson looks like in the age of the coronavirus pandemic - at least for two sisters from Brownville.
Brownville-Glen Park Elementary Band Director Kayla Yost is teaching them from their front yard as they sit a distance away on the porch.
"It's really nice having the teacher sit out front and having her sit out front and help us guide us through some lessons and learn some new notes," said Kayla Bennett, a 6th grade clarinet player.
Yost is teaching her students by video chat calls on Zoom, but it wasn't as easy connecting with Kayla and her sister, Aspen Rivers, a 4th grade trumpet player.
"The internet connection was just going in and out. I could hear every other word. I really couldn't give them any feedback on what they were playing. I was using hand signs to try to teach them so I just said, 'You know what? I'm going to email your grandmother. We're going to get this figured out. I have an idea,'" said Yost.
So the socially distant music lesson was born. Once a week, Yost comes to the sisters' house with a chair, music stand and a clarinet and trumpet to give both Kayla and Aspen a 30 minute lesson, shouting out the notes and showing them the fingerings from afar.
"There's notes that I couldn't play before and now that she explains them to me because some people in my family don't know much about music and stuff. She tells me next time you want to blow harder or something and now I know, like, how to do and stuff and I figured out how to play a G today and I didn't know," said Rivers.
The girls' mother, April Bennett, says the lessons are bringing some normalcy for the girls.
"They really miss school, they miss their teachers, and they miss that school connection so having a teacher be willing to come to our house and bring a little bit of that back has been a really great experience - something the girls can look forward to," said Bennett.
And Yost says she misses her students and teaching in-person too. She plans to give the sisters a lesson each week with their porch serving as their stage.
