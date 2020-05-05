Tomorrow’s Health: alcohol warnings, COVID-19 symptoms & temperature-reading glasses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brightly colored warning labels on alcohol may lead people to cut down on drinking.
Researchers in Canada placed three different messages on bottles, including warnings of a link between alcohol and cancer.
The study found a nearly 7 percent drop in alcohol sales in areas where the labels were used.
COVID-19 gastrointestinal problems
Many people with COVID-19 experience respiratory symptoms, but for some patients the damage is gastrointestinal.
A study in the journal Science finds the coronavirus can also target the gut and that it can replicate in cells that line the inside of the intestines.
Temperature glasses
A Chinese startup is selling high-tech glasses that can measure temperatures without contact.
Rokid has already sold a thousand pairs to governments, parks, and schools.
The glasses have an infrared sensor and camera to help screen for symptoms of COVID-19.
