American Airlines slashes flights at Watertown airport

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - American Airlines is slashing the number of its flights into and out of the Watertown International Airport.
Beginning Friday, the number of arrivals and departures will drop from 13 to 6 per week.
Airport Manager Grant Sussey said it's "a result of an unprecedented decline in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent waiver issued by the United States Department of Transportation."
The new schedule will remain in place through July 2020, but is subject to change based upon fluctuating conditions.
“These are unparalleled times. American remains committed to serving our community by ensuring we are connected to the national air transportation system. A short-term adjustment to lower frequency makes sense,” said Sussey.
Effective May 11, all travelers will be required to wear masks on American Airlines’ flights as under the company’s guidelines.
Earlier this week, the airport announced passenger traffic decreased by 44 percent during the month of March, which is when COVID-19 prompted the shutdown of much of the state. April numbers are not yet available.
Sussey said the airport is essential infrastructure and remains open for air carrier or general aviation aircraft 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The airport staff is working to support essential travel and the flow of goods and cargo to the region in a safe manner, he said.
Sussey said a number of procedures are in effect including increased cleaning frequency, free hand sanitizing stations, social distancing measures and limited personal contact between employee work groups and customers.
