Calarco named to Jefferson County Legislature

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a new face in Jefferson County politics.
Members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators gave Francee Calarco a warm welcome.
She will represent the county’s 12th district.
That was decided during Tuesday evening’s online board meeting.
She will serve the remainder of the late Legislator Carolyn Fitzpatrick’s term on the board.
Calarco is an active member of the Watertown community and is probably best known as co-owner of D.L. Calarco Funeral Home.
