Catherine Ann “Kay” Boyer, 86, of Massena

Kay first worked as a secretary for Dean Heron at Clarkson College, before starting her a 10 year banking career at Canton Federal and later as a bookkeeper in the loan department at Massena Bank and Trust Company. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Organization and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who remained active in the lives of her children, as Girl Scout Mother for the Brownies, a school monitor at Madison School, and active for several years with the Parent-Teacher Groups. Kay also enjoyed camping, boating, four-wheeling, skiing, snowmobiling, and was an avid reader. Of all her enjoyments and hobbies, her greatest was the precious times she was able to spend with her family.