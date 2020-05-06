Catherine Ann “Kay” Boyer, 86, of Massena

MASSENA , N.Y. (WWNY) - Catherine Ann “Kay” Boyer, 86, of North Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Kay was born October 21, 1933 in Canton, the daughter of the late Francis James and Ruth Irene (Trombley) Scott. She was a 1952 graduate of Canton High School and also Mrs. Matic’s School of Business in Ogdensburg. On March 13, 1964, she married Robert G. Boyer in Watertown and later had their marriage blessed at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. They had just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Kay first worked as a secretary for Dean Heron at Clarkson College, before starting her a 10 year banking career at Canton Federal and later as a bookkeeper in the loan department at Massena Bank and Trust Company. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Organization and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who remained active in the lives of her children, as Girl Scout Mother for the Brownies, a school monitor at Madison School, and active for several years with the Parent-Teacher Groups. Kay also enjoyed camping, boating, four-wheeling, skiing, snowmobiling, and was an avid reader. Of all her enjoyments and hobbies, her greatest was the precious times she was able to spend with her family.
Left to cherish the memories of her wonderful life is her loving husband, Robert; her son, David and his wife, Kathleen of Bellingham , Washington; her daughter, Becki Lifford and her husband, Brian of Loudonville, New York; her beloved grandchildren, Brendan, Andrew, Bailey, and Brian; a nephew and 4 nieces (all, who loved her immensely!).
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William H. Scott.
At her request, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photos on Kay’s memory wall at www.donaldsonfh.com
