Chambers of commerce face tough decisions about summer events in age of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chambers of commerce in the north country are making decisions about what summer events need to be canceled because of COVID-19.
In Sackets Harbor the village-wide garage has been pushed back until September.
"The governor's guidance changes daily if you're following the briefings. So we wanted to make sure we gave the community an opportunity to basically wait it out and see what happens," said Anita Prather Harvell, secretary, Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
It's an approach chambers of commerce across Jefferson County are taking with upcoming events. Events with crowds likely won't happen until the end of June at the earliest based on reopening guidelines.
“What we’re doing now is just making sure we have plans A, B, C, D and E if we need it and then we then have an opportunity to move down the path that is most effective given whatever circumstances that we are handed,” said Kylie Peck, president, Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce came up with a plan B after April's boat show was cancelled.
"There's so many unknowns so it's very difficult for us to plan ahead of time," said Christopher Bogenschutz, president, Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has put up a list of links to vendors who would have been at the show, so people still get a chance to shop with them.
"As it is, marinas have a very short season so when they are unable to attend a show, which is a very popular show in the area, it really hurts business so we were looking to help out the marinas and vendors," said Bogenschutz.
Meanwhile, the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce says its events after June 1 are still on for now.
However, Riverfest for Fort Drum families is up in the air.
"In the next few days we will make the announcement on Riverfest on whether that is going to be a go or not in June or whether it will be a different date or if we may unfortunately have to cancel it altogether," said Col. Jeffery Lucas, garrison commander, 10th Mountain Division.
One event that can happen across the north country is farmers markets, but only vendors who sell food can set up; crafters won’t be allowed right now.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.