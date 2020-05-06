Coronavirus fears cancel General Brown Weekend

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to cancel the 43rd Annual General Brown Weekend Festival.
The announcement was made on the General Brown Weekend Facebook page.
"It is with deepest regret and saddened hearts that we inform our appreciative public and our great craft and food vendor participants that we are cancelling the 2020 43rd Annual General Brown Weekend Festival," the post states.
This year’s event would have taken place May 29 through May 31.
The message said the committee met remotely Tuesday evening and decided it was best to cancel to comply with state regulations prohibiting large gatherings.
It added that organizers will be emailing vendors to offer options on refunds.
The message concluded with the following: "We hope our fans will be able to join us June 4th-6th, 2021 for General Brown Weekend once again!"
