COVID-19 Wednesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region saw 2 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
It was the first time since April 19 that a person in Lewis County tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jefferson County had no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which means the total remains at 62.
One person is hospitalized and 56 have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, 1,736 people have been tested in the county, with 1,674 of the results coming back negative.
There are 27 people in precautionary quarantine, 21 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.
St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case, bringing its total to 187. Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 135 have been released from isolation.
There have been 2,361 people tested.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says following science instead of emotion and politics is why New York’s coronavirus crisis is on a decline.
A federal judge says the New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional.
In spite of COVID-19, drug dealers have been busy. A massive drug sweep involving 200 law enforcement officers and two helicopters was rounding up suspected drug dealers throughout St. Lawrence County and other parts of the north country Wednesday morning.
After seeing a dramatic drop in passenger traffic due to the pandemic, American Airlines is slashing the number of its flights into and out of the Watertown International Airport.
The Lewis County Fair and the General Brown Weekend Festival are officially canceled for this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
Chambers of commerce in the north country are also making difficult decisions about what summer events need to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
A Lowville man, needing his unemployment check, has seen some results after sharing his story with 7 News.
Meanwhile, Fort Drum is getting back at it - slowly starting up training while adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, a dozen soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade were in Lewis County Wednesday, volunteering at the Lowville American Legion.
A Watertown woman decided to start a jigsaw puzzle exchange.
A trick shot competition in St. Lawrence County led to a pretty impressive result. The competition was set up by the Canton boys basketball coaches to keep players connected during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.