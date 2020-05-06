Drug raids sweep across north country

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A massive drug sweep involving 200 law enforcement officers and two helicopters was rounding up suspected drug dealers throughout St. Lawrence County and other parts of the north country Wednesday morning.
A multi-agency task force conducted early morning raids in Massena, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Gouverneur, Watertown, and points in between.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said the 200 officers are from his department, state police, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and local police departments.
A resident of a rear apartment at 21 Depot Street in Potsdam said he was woken up by a loud noise and saw a police officer with an assault rifle standing outside his window.
The resident said the raid was in the front part of his building.
Another raid was at an apartment on Boyd Street in Watertown.
Bigwarfe said more information will be released later in the day. A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Police say there is no danger to the public.
