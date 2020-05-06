OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jack A. Clyde, 77, a native of Oswegatchie and resident of Syracuse unexpectedly passed away Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital.
Jack was born June 21, 1942 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Frank A. and Florence M. (Brownell) Clyde. He attended Clifton-Fine Central School, where he met his lifelong loving companion, Ruby Young. For over 50 years, their love remained strong as they raised their children together.
Throughout his life, he was a jack-of-all trades. He had a great passion for hunting, fishing, logging, and trapping and cherished the time he was able to spend with his family. He enjoyed participating with the Bassmasters Club and was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was a very kind and caring person, who also enjoyed doing crossword and sudoku puzzles.
Jack is survived by his loving companion, Ruby Young of Syracuse; his daughters, Pam McDougall of Canton and Missy and Tommy Smith of Russell; his stepchildren, Frank and Ester and Jess; his grandchildren, Harley and Robert, Jacob, Scott, Jared, Kyle, June, Brent, Niema, Chris and Nick, Tamara, Na’tasha, Audrey, Jeremiah, Jessica and Jason, Tasha, William and Melissa, Joseph, Miranda, TJ, and Cassandra; his great grandchildren, Lucas, Ben Addisyn, James, Charles, Korbyn, Jackie, Josie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Peggy, MaryJane, Shirley, Gene, and Wesley.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends and family are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photos online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.