Lewis County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair is officially cancelled for this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
Fair President Doug Hanno announced Wednesday that due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines, they will not be able to hold the fair this summer.
This would have been the 200th year for the fair, which usually brings in thousands of people annually and is a 5-day event.
There’s no word on whether the other county fairs are cancelled yet.
