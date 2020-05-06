Local teen nails impressive trick shot

TOWN OF POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trick shot competition in St. Lawrence County led to a pretty impressive result.
It involved 15 year old Luke Wentworth sinking a basketball after a trampoline somersault and a shot to the basket about 100 feet away.
The competition was set up by the Canton boys basketball coaches to keep players connected.
Luke's mom, Alicia Wentworth sent us the video.
"We kind of worked at it as a family and we kind of put it together with the trampoline. But that one shot took us about two hours to get," she said.
It also took Luke about 150 attempts to nail the shot.
