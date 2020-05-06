Lowville business owners get unemployment check after speaking with 7 News

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lowville man, needing his unemployment check, has seen some results after sharing his story with 7 News.
Two days ago, Tony Urbaniak told us about his frustrations of going more than a month without hearing from New York state regarding his pandemic unemployment help.
Urbaniak and his wife own a photography business. It shut down because of COVID-19 and Tony said their spare funds were dwindling very quickly.
On Wednesday, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush told us Urbaniak got a call from a representative for the governor, wrinkles were ironed out and the Urbaniaks will get their unemployment check by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.