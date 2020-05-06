Missing dog found, reunited with owner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A dog, which had been missing since March, has been reunited with his owner.
Watertown police said they received several leads over the weekend about Rascal, a German shepherd.
On Tuesday, an officer was following up on one of the leads and found Rascal at a home in Watertown.
According to police, the person who had the dog stated he had found him running loose in late March or early April in the Arsenal Street area.
He attempted to take the dog to the SPCA, but people in the parking lot told him it was closed due to the pandemic, police said.
Officials said the man brought the dog to a local veterinarian to check the dog for a microchip, but Rascal didn't have one.
According to police, the man thought the dog was abandoned and adopted him.
Rascal was reunited with his owner, Worth Hurlbut of Gouverneur, Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.