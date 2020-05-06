New York representatives ask for more money for local governments

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is among those asking for federal money to support local governments.
She signed a letter with all of her fellow New York house members saying state and local governments need money after taking a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re asking that the funds come from the next phase of coronavirus relief.
Millions of dollars did go to New York state and large municipalities, but there was no direct funding for governments with fewer than 500,000 people.
