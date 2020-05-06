Non-New York health care workers can stay longer, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Out-of-state health care workers can keep working in New York for another 30 days.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended his executive order allowing health care professionals from other states or Canada to practice in New York state until June 4.
Cuomo says that although the apex of the disease is behind us, New Yorkers still need their support.
In order to get more help for the state’s hospitals during the peak of the coronavirus crisis, the governor had waived some licensing requirements for health care professionals so they could work in New York.
