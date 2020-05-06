Public education advocate slams Cuomo’s plan for education reform

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo wants to reform education in New York. One of the most outspoken critics is Jasmine Gripper, executive director of the public education advocacy organization Alliance for Quality Education.
Gripper, who appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday, worries Cuomo's plan will be a "threat to public schools as we know them."
Cuomo announced Tuesday the state will work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "re-imagine" the state's school system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans call for greater use of technology to educate students.
Gripper said the Gates Foundation and Cuomo have a history of pushing privatization and agendas that have the potential to destroy public schools.
