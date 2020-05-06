Second man arrested in connection with Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A second person has been arrested in connection with an April 28 shooting incident in Watertown.
City police arrested 27 year old Colin Marshall of 121 William Street in Watertown.
According to police, Marshall was inside a home 823 Bigham Avenue in the city when shots were fired in front of the house on April 28.
Police said Marshall, who is on parole, was found in possession of cocaine that was packaged for sale.
He was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Marshall was arraigned and ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.
On April 28, police arrested 32 year old Xavier Drayton, who lived at 823 Bigham Avenue, for his alleged involvement.
According to police, Drayton was seen driving a vehicle from Bigham Avenue onto Central Street.
They said Drayton drove onto the lawn of a Central Street residence and back onto the street before he was stopped in a parking lot off Central.
Officers said they found him to be intoxicated and in possession of cocaine and a loaded firearm.
Dayton was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of driving while intoxicated, and two traffic infractions.
Drayton was sent to the county jail without bail due to prior felony convictions and a New York state parole warrant.
