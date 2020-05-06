Syracuse Stage Announces Updated Schedule Changes

Donation: Please consider donating your tickets back to Syracuse Stage. As is the case with most not-for-profit arts organizations, the forced cancellation of performances is having significant impact on the financial health of Syracuse Stage. Your donation will make a much appreciated difference in our ability to support our staff. As a thank you, we’ll give you 25% off on your purchases of single tickets in the 2020/2021 season. Credit: You may return your tickets for a cash value credit to be applied toward a future purchase. How about bringing a friend or two to Once or to one of the great shows in the 2020/2021 season. Alternatively, give the gift of live theatre with a Syracuse Stage gift certificate. Opt for a credit now and we’ll give you 15% off on your purchases of single tickets in the 2020/2021 season. While we ask you to please consider the above options, full refunds will be issued upon request. Please call the Box Office (315-443-3275) for any assistance you might need.