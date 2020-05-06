Syracuse Stage Announces Updated Schedule Changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Copied from the Syracuse Stage Press Release
Greetings from your friends at Syracuse Stage.
As you know, we had hoped to be sharing the delightful music and gentle love story of the Tony Award-winning Once right about now. However, at this moment we send our warm regards and hopes that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy.
We'd also like to share information about the remainder of the current season, our plans for next season, and our hope that you will join us.
Schedule adjustments We are happy to announce that we have rescheduled Once for September 16 – October 4. What a fantastic way for us to get back together. If you have tickets to Once, your tickets will roll over automatically, you don’t need to do anything. You may exchange your Once tickets beginning July 25 when we will reopen sales to the general public. Our Cold Read Festival of New Plays has new dates: September 22 – 27. Stay tuned for details about events, participating artists, and ticketing. We are also happy to announce that the comedy Yoga Play, originally scheduled to close the 2019/2020 season, has been moved to the 2020/2021 season. It is now scheduled for March 3 – 21, 2021, and replaces Eureka Day in the season line-up. We hope to produce Eureka Day in a future season.
Exploring the 20/21 Season
Plans are also proceeding for a full six show season in 2020/2021, starting with Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein in October. The rest of the season includes Matilda the Musical for the holidays, the calypso inflected musical Once on this Island, Yoga Play, the American classic Our Town (directed by Bob Hupp), and a world premiere by associate artistic director Kyle Bass salt/city/blues.
Single tickets for the 2020/2021 season will go on sale July 6 for subscribers and July 25 for the general public.
Exciting additions for the season We are also planning two residencies focusing on the development of new work. In the fall, actor and writer Stephan Wolfert (Mrs. Bennet in Pride and Prejudice) returns to Syracuse Stage to perform and work on his adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard III, titled The Head of Richard.
Theatre artist and activist Mark Valdez arrives in the spring with his four-city project about the housing crisis in the United States, Exiled in America, based on the 2016 book “Exiled in America: Life on the Margins in a Residential Motel” by Christopher P. Dunn.
Options if you have unused tickets for Amadeus and/or Yoga Play
Donation: Please consider donating your tickets back to Syracuse Stage. As is the case with most not-for-profit arts organizations, the forced cancellation of performances is having significant impact on the financial health of Syracuse Stage. Your donation will make a much appreciated difference in our ability to support our staff. As a thank you, we’ll give you 25% off on your purchases of single tickets in the 2020/2021 season. Credit: You may return your tickets for a cash value credit to be applied toward a future purchase. How about bringing a friend or two to Once or to one of the great shows in the 2020/2021 season. Alternatively, give the gift of live theatre with a Syracuse Stage gift certificate. Opt for a credit now and we’ll give you 15% off on your purchases of single tickets in the 2020/2021 season. While we ask you to please consider the above options, full refunds will be issued upon request. Please call the Box Office (315-443-3275) for any assistance you might need.
