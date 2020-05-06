Warmer, but still below average

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Skies were clear and it was chilly early Wednesday, but it will cloud up and become warmer.
Early morning temperatures were in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be in the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday but still below average for this time of year.
It will be mostly cloudy, but a strong high pressure area is keeping any precipitation away from the north country.
Thursday will also be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the low 50s. There’s a chance rain late in the afternoon.
Friday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. It will be mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon rain.
There’s a chilly stretch for a few days after that. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation each morning.
