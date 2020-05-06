Watertown woman starts puzzle exchange

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Puzzled on how to spend your time during this pandemic?
Like so many people, Lindsey Oakes is putting puzzles together, but it's hard to find ones in the store or online.
That's why Oakes started a jigsaw puzzle exchange. She put a box outside her home on South Meadow Street in Watertown where people can take a puzzle and leave a puzzle.
"Puzzles can go upwards of $40 or $50 so you just put a puzzle together and what do you do with it afterwards? You just put it back in the box. So I thought since it's hard to find puzzles and they're expensive to start a puzzle exchange among Watertown residents," said Oakes.
Oakes says the virus lives on cardboard for 24 hours so she waits a day before putting them in the box.
