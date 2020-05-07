Andrew R. Kilcer, 68, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Andrew R. Kilcer, 68, passed away on May 5, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family, Jefferson County Hospice and STAR Palliative Care.
Andrew was a Certified Physician Assistant. He spent over forty years working at local hospitals and at Child Adolescent Health Associates.
Surviving are his wife Joan Hoover Kilcer; children/spouses: Bernadette Kilcer, Andrew T. Kilcer and Cindy, James Kilcer and Samantha, John Kilcer, Katherine Kilcer Claymore, Peter Kilcer, Elizabeth Kilcer; and three grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Evans Mills, NY, or to your own local food pantry.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.