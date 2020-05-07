HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anita L. Billings, age 74, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer for five months. Per her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Anita is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Billings of Heuvelton, NY; four daughters, Joanne Devries and her companion, William Joubert, of Lisbon, NY, Debbie Richards of Brockville, Ontario, Stephanie Deshane of Helena, NY and Christine Billings of Louisville, NY; two sisters, Donna Brown of Ogdensburg, NY and Catherine Countryman and her companion, Michael Jerome, Jr., of Lisbon, NY; two brothers, Ward Davison and his wife, Linda, of Ogdensburg, NY and Raymond Davison and his wife, Elisie, of Kato, NY; twelve grandchildren, Joshua Devries, Tanya Devries, Tara Richards, Travis Richards, Shauntay Richards, Kevin Richards, Raymond Bjork II, Desiree Compo, Tyler-Lee Deshane, Hayden Deshane, Rylie Burns and Bryce Burns, eight great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Anita is predeceased by her mother, Betty Alquire; her step father, Harold Alguire, her father, Francis Countryman; her step mother, Joanne Countryman and a sister, Mary Jane Gagnon. Anita was born on February 27, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Francis Countryman and Betsy Elizabeth Hazelton. Anita married Charles Billings on May 21, 1977 at the Baptist Church in Brockville, Ontario. She worked for J.J. Newbury in Ogdensburg as a salesclerk for eight years. Anita was loved very much by her husband and family. She enjoyed genealogy, sewing, knitting, baking and gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her two dogs, Jacob and Murphy and a cat, Miss Kitty. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.