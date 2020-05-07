Baseball season cancelled for Watertown Rapids

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a move that was expected, the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, of which the Watertown Rapids are members, has decided to cancel its season.
It was scheduled to start in late May.
The league followed the lead of the Cape Cod League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League by cancelling its 2020 season on Wednesday.
Rapids general manager Nick Czerow says the decision was based on a number of factors.
“From a health standpoint it was important to be able to assure everyone’s safety, which we couldn't do, so that's why we decided on the cancellation,” Czerow said, “but also it would have been financially irresponsible to continue with the season at this point as we play these games for the fans and we play them for the players and not being able to do that just doesn't make a whole lot of sense right now.”
Czerow says bringing in players from other states where there may be a spike in COVID-19 also played a factor in the not only the Rapids, but the league as a whole, coming to the conclusion that playing a season wasn't a viable option under the current conditions.
“That certainly played into it,” he said. “We did have some New York state players, but we do have players from Indiana, Georgia, different states like that so, kinda, some of the challenges that we faced there was we rely heavily on host families and we couldn't make that ask to a host family to bring in someone from out of state when everyone's kinda facing the same challenge right now."
Czerow says the league and the team will now forge ahead and begin preparations for the 2021 season.
