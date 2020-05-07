Clouding over with rain later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Skies were clear to start, but showers are likely by late afternoon.
Those clear skies will cloud over throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Showers last into the evening and skies clear overnight.
There could be a little snow Friday morning, but most of the morning will be partly sunny. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be cold and raw on Saturday. There will be snow changing into rain and much of the day will be spent in the 30s. Highs will be around 40.
It will be partly sunny and in the mid-40s on Mother’s Day.
We could see some mixed precipitation Monday morning, but the rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
It will be in the mid-40s and partly sunny on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the 50s.
