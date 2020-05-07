COVID-19 Thursday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region saw 3 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case, bringing its total to 189. Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 140 have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County had 1 new case of COVID-19 Thursday, which means the total now stands at 63.
No one is hospitalized and 59 have recovered from the coronavirus.
There are 29 people in precautionary quarantine, 21 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County still had at total of 12 positive cases, with 11 people recovered.
During his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced health care workers aren’t getting infected by the coronavirus any faster than the general public.
He also said no one in New York can be evicted through most of August for not paying rent.
A war of words erupted between the Cuomo Administration and state Senator Patty Ritchie. The north country lawmaker wants the state’s labor department commissioner gone, saying the system to file for unemployment benefits is beyond broken. A spokesperson for the Cuomo Administration called her a cheap politician.
The state is allowing auto dealers in Jefferson County to reopen their showrooms and do in-person car sales.
Lewis County lawmakers are asking employees to take voluntary furloughs because the county is facing a $5 million shortfall in revenue this year.
The Jefferson County Local Development Corporation has more money to give out to small businesses hurting from the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic will break a 125 year streak for a taffy maker at the Lewis County Fair.
A professor emeritus at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine offered advice for preparing pets for post-quarantine life.
A Watertown brewery is taking part in a worldwide beer collaboration to raise support for the hospitality industry during this tough time.
