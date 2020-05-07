Health care worker infection rate 'about the same or lower’ than general public

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health care workers aren’t getting infected by the coronavirus any faster than the general public.
At his coronavirus briefing in Westchester County on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that antibody testing of 27,000 health care workers in 25 downstate hospitals shows that their infection rate is “about the same or lower than the infection rate among the general population.”
Results show that in Westchester County, for example, the 6.8 percent of health care workers who had been infected was about half of the 13.8 percent found in the general population.
In Manhattan, 12 percent of health care professionals were infected compared with almost 20 percent in the general population. On Long Island, the rates were about the same at around 11 percent.
“That is amazingly good news,” the governor said. “We were afraid of what was going to happen.”
Cuomo says the news underscores the necessity of making sure health care workers have the personal protective equipment – or PPE – they need to stay safe.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.