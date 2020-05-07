WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jane E. Hodge, 83, of Watertown passed away Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Jane was born in Watertown on January 13, 1937, daughter of Don and Beulah Cook Barney and she attended Copenhagen schools. She worked in several area department stores as a store clerk. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffery E. Neujean and Randy Neujean, both of Watertown; three granddaughters, two great granddaughters, and two great great granddaughters; four siblings, Eleanor Siver, Watertown, Ann and Ron Pominiville, Lowville, Don and Deb Barney, Sackets Harbor, and Sue Beaman, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jane was predeceased by her two husbands, Morris Neujean and Richard Hodge, sister, Phyllis Ianotti, and one grandson, Jon Neujean.
Burial in Felts Mills Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s name may be made to the Town of Watertown Fire Dept., 22825 County Rt. 67, Watertown, NY 13601.
