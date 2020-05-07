Jane E. Hodge, 83, of Watertown

She is survived by two sons, Jeffery E. Neujean and Randy Neujean, both of Watertown; three granddaughters, two great granddaughters, and two great great granddaughters; four siblings, Eleanor Siver, Watertown, Ann and Ron Pominiville, Lowville, Don and Deb Barney, Sackets Harbor, and Sue Beaman, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jane was predeceased by her two husbands, Morris Neujean and Richard Hodge, sister, Phyllis Ianotti, and one grandson, Jon Neujean.