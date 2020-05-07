Jason M. Berry, 47, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jason M. Berry, 47, Adams, passed away May 3rd, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday afternoon, May 9th, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery, Rodman. Friends may call on Saturday between the hours of 10am – 12 noon at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, adhering to social distancing requirements and facial coverings.
He is survived by two sons, Jordan Berry, Virginia and Elijah Berry, Adams; his mother, Dawn Ayles, Watertown and stepdad Barry Ayles, Adams; one brother Travis Ayles and a sister Shara Ritter. He is predeceased by his grandparents Edward and Elsie Berry.
Jason was born May 18th, 1972 in Watertown. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1991. He enjoyed coaching and taking his sons to wrestling tournaments, camping, bon fires, and spending time with friends.
He served with the US Army Reserves from 1992-August of 2001. Jason was a manager with Stream International in Watertown.
Jason was a member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61 and the Watertown VFW and a motorcycle rider with the VFW.
A trust fund will be established with the Navy Federal Credit Union for his 8 year- old son Elijah, c/o Jordan Berry, 1326 Lansing Ave. Portsmouth, VA 23704.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
