Jefferson County Local Development Corporation offering more emergency business loans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Local Development Corporation has more money to give out to small businesses hurting from the COVID-19 crisis.
The board approved an additional $100,000 for Emergency Working Capital Grant/Loan Program Thursday morning.
The organization ran out of money with its original offering of $200,000 and had to authorize more cash because of the number of requests the office has gotten during the pandemic shutdown.
"We're trying to keep those alive and well so that when we come back, and we will come back, they'll be here to provide those services," said Don Alexander, chief executive officer of the JCIDA.
The program allows businesses with fewer than 20 full time employees to borrow up to $10,000, of which 25 percent will be convertible to a grant.
