Lewis County asks workers to take voluntary furloughs

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County lawmakers are asking employees to take voluntary furloughs because the county is facing a $5 million shortfall in revenue this year.
Lewis County is expected to lose about $1.5 million dollars in sales tax this year and another $3.5 million in state aide. The county relies on that income for its 2020 operating budget.
"If you know your revenues are going to be short, then you don't keep your foot on the gas and continue to spend straight through the year. What you do is you adjust your spending plan throughout the year so by the time we get to November and December we haven't spent ourselves into a large hole," said Ryan Piche, county manager.
The Lewis County Board of Legislators voted unanimously to ask 26 Civil Service Employees Association employees to take a 12 week voluntary furlough that would start on May 18, saving the county $139,000.
Employees working for the highway department, probation, and the Office for the Aging are examples of workers who would be eligible.
"The point of making these voluntary is that each employee can make the right decision for their family so it allows the county to save a little money. It allows employees to stay home if they have kids or stay home if they have underlying health conditions," said Piche.
Workers can collect unemployment. Legislators are also taking a 10 percent pay cut during the 12 weeks.
Piche says the furloughs are part of a bigger plan so the county won't have to dig too far into savings.
“We are taking a second look at capital projects; paving and road maintenance is going to be under larger scrutiny this year as well as discretionary spending as well,” he said.
After the volunteers are set, the county will look at a “shared work program” that would cut hours and save the county $177,000.
