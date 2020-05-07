Lewis County reports 12 coronavirus cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health officials announced their 12th confirmed COVID-19 case Wednesday afternoon and that number was holding steady Thursday morning.
Before that case was announced, the county hadn’t had a new case in about two-and-a-half weeks.
The other 11 had already recovered from the illness, so only the 12th person infected is in isolation.
Seventeen people are under precautionary quarantine.
Of the 459 people tested, 368 had negative results. Seventy-nine results are pending.
