Local auto dealers allowed to reopen showrooms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state is allowing auto dealers in northern New York to reopen their showrooms and do in-person car sales.
However, dealers must follow some rules to protect their customers and workers from COVID-19.
The state says auto sales must be conducted remotely or electronically, with in-person vehicle showing, return, and delivery by appointment only.
In a news release from the Northern New York Auto Dealers, the governor's office approved the change following the request submitted by Waite, Caskinette, Caprara and Davidson Automotive Groups on May 6.
The request, which was similar to the proposal submitted by Madison and Onondaga Counties, employs cleaning and sanitation protocols to ensure the health and safety of both employees and consumers.
In addition to automotive sales, Northern New York Auto Dealers are open for service, parts and collision repair.
