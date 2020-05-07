Local brewery raising support for hospitality industry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown brewery is taking part in a worldwide beer collaboration to raise support for the hospitality industry during a tough time.
It’s called “All Together.”
More than 700 breweries from 51 countries are taking part - each one brewing and selling their own version of the same beer.
Garland City Beer Works' take on it is an India Pale Ale.
The brewery is donating 20 percent of its proceeds from the beer to the the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s relief fund, which helps restaurant industry employees.
"All of us are suffering in this corona 19 virus thing and this is just our little way of supporting the people that work in this industry that are really being affected by it," said Nancy Henry, co-owner, Garland City Beer Works.
"Our version, I added golden naked oats to it just to boost up the body a little bit and add some hops in. It's fun to really try our beer against someone else's beer and how they manipulated it," said Troy Parker, head brewer, Garland City Beer Works.
Garland City is selling cans of the beer at its brewery and at a couple of retail stores.
