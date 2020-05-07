Man allegedly flees cops during traffic stop

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Rensselaer Falls man is accused of fleeing from St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies during an attempted traffic stop.
Deputies say 19 year old Lloyd Douglass attempted to flee in his vehicle when they tried to pull him over in the town of Oswegatchie.
Deputies say they took him into custody in the town of DeKalb.
Douglass was ticketed for unlawfully fleeing a police officer along with other various vehicle and traffic infractions.
He will appear in Oswegatchie town court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.