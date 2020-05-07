OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret J. Compo, age 52 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.
Surviving is her son Bradly LaRock of Ogdensburg; two brothers Michael Compo of Ogdensburg and Bernard Compo of Canton; two sisters Rhonda Pierce of Ogdensburg and Tina Compo of Ogdensburg; a step daughter Jessica LaRock of Heuvelton; a former companion Ronald LaRock; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings James Compo, Sandra McLean, Ellen Compo and step-son Michael LaRock.
Margaret was born on February 24, 1968 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late James & Joan (Gemmill) Compo. She attended Lisbon and Ogdensburg Free Academy Schools for her education.
During her career she worked as a laborer in Syracuse and Schenectady prior to moving back to Ogdensburg in 2018.
Margaret enjoyed crafts, playing bingo, swimming, fishing, cooking, baking, listening to country music especially Patsy Cline, collecting lighthouses, her beautiful two cats Persian & Oreo and especially spending time with her son Bradley, sista Ronda, and other family members.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.