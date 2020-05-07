More Vintage Episodes of Your Favorite Soaps

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
CBS Daytime brings style, sophistication, seduction and sniping as “Theme Weeks” featuring classic episodes of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL continue, Monday, May 11 on the CBS Television Network.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS from Sony Pictures Television, now in its 47th season (and 31st straight as the most-watched daytime drama), will offer up legendary grudges dating back to 1993 during “Rivals Week” May 11-15, (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL from Bell-Phillip Television, which is celebrating 33 years on the Network, will roll out the prêt-à-porter and paparazzi from as far back as 1997 with “High Fashion and Hot Drama: THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL’s Fashion Week,” May 11-15 (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT).
Storylines for Y&R’s “Rivals Week” episodes are as follows: On Monday, May 11, Jill’s (Jess Walton) search for the truth leads to an epic confrontation with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper); Sharon (Sharon Case) worries about Grace’s influence on Nick (Joshua Morrow); and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) causes trouble for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The episode originally aired June 30, 1998. On Tuesday, May 12, Victor’s (Braeden) foes are rocked by his shocking return to Genoa City. The episode originally aired Oct. 1, 1993 On Wednesday, May 13, Nikki (Thomas Scott) declares war against Sharon (Case) at the Newman Ranch, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Morrow) deal with a tragedy. The episode originally aired June 15, 2012. On Thursday, May 14, Victor (Braeden) takes on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Brad (Don Diamont) to regain control of Newman Enterprises; Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is caught in the crossfire of the Newman and Abbott rivalry; and Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) prepare for parenthood. The episode originally aired June 21, 1999. On Friday, May 15, Lily (Christel Khalil) gives Hilary (Mishael Morgan) a rude awakening; Sharon (Case) struggles with Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) presence in Genoa City; and Nikki (Thomas Scott) and Paul (Davidson) are reminded of their past with Ian Ward (Ray Wise). The episode originally aired May 22, 2014.
Then, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL hits the runway with storylines that include: On Monday, May 11, in the magical setting of Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Eric (original cast member John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) worry that the delayed Forrester Spring Collection may be their last, and Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) attempts to calm a distraught Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss). Also, Sally (Darlene Conley) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) cause a scene in order to crash the runway show, hoping to witness the demise of their rivals. The episode originally aired Oct. 29, 1997. On Tuesday, May 12, as Aspen Fashion Week gets underway, Hope (then played by Kim Matula) says goodbye to Liam (Scott Clifton) as paparazzi swarm her with questions and call her a fraud. Unaware that his father’s plan to attack Hope is in progress, Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talk about the memories they shared together in the beautiful mountainside town. The episode originally aired April 27, 2012. Then on Wednesday, May 13, as Quinn (Rena Sofer) attempts to take the lead in final preparations for her fashion show, not everyone at Forrester Creations is on board. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) encourage Quinn to move forward with her original plan for the show-stopper in spite of ruffling the feathers of Eric’s (original cast member John McCook) family. When Katie (Heather Tom) pays another visit to Eric’s home to thank him for his favor, he invites her to stay and watch the fashion show with him. As a sign of protest against Quinn, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to sabotage her presentation. The episode originally aired Nov. 11, 2016. On Thursday, May 14, before walking down the aisle to become Mrs. Liam Spencer, Steffy (Wood) participates in a Forrester Creations photo shoot with her cousin Ivy (Brewer) in front of Australia’s magnificent Sydney Opera House. In spite of how difficult it will be to see Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) with Ridge (Kaye) at the ceremony, Bill (Don Diamont) assists his son Liam (Clifton) with some last-minute wedding preparations. The episode originally aired March 21, 2017. Rounding out the week on Friday, May 15, stolen designs are in play as the Spectra fashion show is about to begin. Sally (Courtney Hope) feels pangs of guilt for betraying both Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) and Thomas (Pierson Fodé), while CJ (Mick Cain) arrives and reminds Sally about their deal regarding the sale of the building – if the show doesn’t go well, he will be forced to sell. Bill (Diamont) is less than pleased with the idea when Wyatt (Brooks) plays devil’s advocate, stating that the Spectra show could be a success. The episode originally aired April 14, 2017.
