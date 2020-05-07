More Vintage Episodes of Your Favorite Soaps

Then, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL hits the runway with storylines that include: On Monday, May 11 , in the magical setting of Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Eric (original cast member John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) worry that the delayed Forrester Spring Collection may be their last, and Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) attempts to calm a distraught Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss). Also, Sally (Darlene Conley) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) cause a scene in order to crash the runway show, hoping to witness the demise of their rivals. The episode originally aired Oct. 29, 1997. On Tuesday, May 12 , as Aspen Fashion Week gets underway, Hope (then played by Kim Matula) says goodbye to Liam (Scott Clifton) as paparazzi swarm her with questions and call her a fraud. Unaware that his father’s plan to attack Hope is in progress, Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talk about the memories they shared together in the beautiful mountainside town. The episode originally aired April 27, 2012. Then on Wednesday, May 13 , as Quinn (Rena Sofer) attempts to take the lead in final preparations for her fashion show, not everyone at Forrester Creations is on board. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) encourage Quinn to move forward with her original plan for the show-stopper in spite of ruffling the feathers of Eric’s (original cast member John McCook) family. When Katie (Heather Tom) pays another visit to Eric’s home to thank him for his favor, he invites her to stay and watch the fashion show with him. As a sign of protest against Quinn, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to sabotage her presentation. The episode originally aired Nov. 11, 2016. On Thursday, May 14 , before walking down the aisle to become Mrs. Liam Spencer, Steffy (Wood) participates in a Forrester Creations photo shoot with her cousin Ivy (Brewer) in front of Australia’s magnificent Sydney Opera House. In spite of how difficult it will be to see Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) with Ridge (Kaye) at the ceremony, Bill (Don Diamont) assists his son Liam (Clifton) with some last-minute wedding preparations. The episode originally aired March 21, 2017. Rounding out the week on Friday, May 15 , stolen designs are in play as the Spectra fashion show is about to begin. Sally (Courtney Hope) feels pangs of guilt for betraying both Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) and Thomas (Pierson Fodé), while CJ (Mick Cain) arrives and reminds Sally about their deal regarding the sale of the building – if the show doesn’t go well, he will be forced to sell. Bill (Diamont) is less than pleased with the idea when Wyatt (Brooks) plays devil’s advocate, stating that the Spectra show could be a success. The episode originally aired April 14, 2017.