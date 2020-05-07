No evictions allowed through August 20, governor says

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WWNY) - No one in New York can be evicted through most of August for not paying rent.
At his coronavirus briefing in Westchester County on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is extending a restriction on evictions.
In March, he announced no one could be evicted through June 20 for not paying rent on residential or business properties.
On Thursday, he extended that by 60 days to August 20.
The governor said “people are anxious” about the uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Since so many New Yorkers work paycheck to paycheck, he said, many are worried about paying rent.
“This takes that issue off the table until August 20.”
The governor said the state will also ban late payment fees for rent and will allow tenants to use their security deposits as rent payment.
“I hope it gives families a deep breath,” he said.
The governor announced that 231 people died on Wednesday. The deaths tolls for the previous three days were 232, 230, and 226.
The number of people hospitalized for the illness has dropped to 8,600, he said. Also dropping were new hospitalizations and intubations.
