Pandemic breaks 125 year streak for taffy maker at Lewis County Fair

TOWN OF WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - No Lewis County Fair means no Freeman’s Taffy this summer, at least not at the fair.
Jim Freeman owns Freeman's Taffy stand, a staple at the fair for 125 years.
Now that the fair has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the tradition will be put on hold.
"Like everybody there's a monetary loss," said Freeman.
However, he says that loss isn't worth the risk.
"We do not want to jeopardize anybody getting sick. We're all working together and we'll get through this," he said.
What will he miss most?
"It's people that stop in that once a year to get Taffy. They stay memories in your mind," he said.
In the meantime, you can still purchase Freeman's maple syrup taffy at the Lowville Producers Cheese Store and Millers Meat Market.
So for now the fairgrounds will stay empty, but the Freemans, their taffy, and family history will be back for the next Lewis County Fair.
