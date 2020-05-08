Athlete of the Week: Olivia Ososkalo

LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a Lyme Central junior who had a great season on the hardwood.
Sharpshooter Olivia Ososkalo averaged 16 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals per game this season. Her all-around game, a welcomed contribution to next season, when Olivia will be a senior.
Olivia is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 8, 2020. To see a little of Olivia in action, and hear from her, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
